HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 schedule and scores

Here is your week 12 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Coffee @ Lee Co.
GHSA:
Camden Co. @ Tift Co.
Houston Co. @ Valdosta
Bainbridge @ warner robins
Thomas Co. Central @ Harris Co.
New Hempstead @ Ware Co.
Carver, Co. @ Americus-Sumter
Columbus @ Cairo
Northside, Col. @ Westover
Monroe @ Cook
Worth Co. @ Crisp Co.
Brooks Co. @ Berrien
Dothan, Ala @ Early Co.
Fitzgerald @ Thomasville (Region)
Baconton @ Calhoun Co.
Seminole Co. @ Miller Co.
Pelham @ Mitchell Co. (Region)
Terrell Co. @ Randolph-Clay
Clinch Co. @ Telfair Co.
Turner Co. @ Irwin Co.
GISA - Round 2:
Southland @ Trinity, Sharpsburg
John Milledge @ Valwood
Deerfield-Windsor @ Gatewood
Brentwood @ Southwest Georgia
Terrell Academy @ Briarwood
PREVIOUS SCORES:
+Week 11
+Week 10
+Week 9
+Week 8
+Week 7
+Week 6
+Week 5
+Week 4
+Week 3
+Week 2
+Week 1
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.