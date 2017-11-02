HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 schedule and scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 12 schedule and scores

(WALB) -

Here is your week 12 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Coffee @ Lee Co.

GHSA:

Camden Co. @ Tift Co.

Houston Co. @ Valdosta

Bainbridge @ warner robins

Thomas Co. Central @ Harris Co.

New Hempstead @ Ware Co.

Carver, Co. @ Americus-Sumter

Columbus @ Cairo

Northside, Col. @ Westover

Monroe @ Cook

Worth Co. @ Crisp Co.

Brooks Co. @ Berrien

Dothan, Ala @ Early Co.

Fitzgerald @ Thomasville (Region)

Baconton @ Calhoun Co.

Seminole Co. @ Miller Co.

Pelham @ Mitchell Co. (Region)

Terrell Co. @ Randolph-Clay

Clinch Co. @ Telfair Co.

Turner Co. @ Irwin Co.

GISA - Round 2:

Southland @ Trinity, Sharpsburg

John Milledge @ Valwood

Deerfield-Windsor @ Gatewood

Brentwood @ Southwest Georgia

Terrell Academy @ Briarwood

