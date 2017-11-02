FCCLA students bring mammogram bus to Pelham - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FCCLA students bring mammogram bus to Pelham

Thursday and Friday, a mammogram bus will be parked at the Pelham Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WALB) Thursday and Friday, a mammogram bus will be parked at the Pelham Chamber of Commerce. (Source: WALB)
PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

Two students at Pelham High School are putting on an event they hope will raise awareness for breast cancer and possibly save lives.

Thursday and Friday, a mammogram bus will be parked at the Pelham Chamber of Commerce.

This is all part of Lauren Harrell and Regan Lamb's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project.

They are hoping to take it to the state competition.

Both Lamb and Harrell said they have seen the impact breast cancer has on their own lives.

"I don't know, just having that one on one with while what is gonna happen next, will I get to see my mom the next day. It's very scary," said Harrell, a student.

"We've been together since second grade and seeing someone that you love fall apart like that ... it's very emotional," said Lamb, a student.

The bus will be at the chamber from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday.

They accept insurance.

If you don't have insurance, there is a discount you will receive.

