Skimmers found in Grady and Thomas Counties

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

South Georgia law enforcement officers said if you plan on heading to the pump to fill up on gas you need to make sure you're checking your surroundings.

Several skimmers have been found in both Thomas County and Grady County this week.

The skimmer in Thomas County was found at the truck stop off Highway 84.

Investigators said when the card reader looks bigger than usual that could be a skimmer. 

You should check the seal on the pump.

If it's broken or messed with at all then you should use a different pump.

"Real quick, some you can just ride by and put on, others you may have to spend a little time. Others are more extravagant, and they have a camera overhead and show what pin number you punch in," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

If you use your bank card to fill up on gas, investigators said always check your bank statements regularly and report any fraudulent activity.

