Residents attend wine tasting fundraiser for kids with cancer

100 percent of the proceeds from iHeart Radio and Elements Coffee wine tasting event will go to St. Jude Hospital to help kids with cancer. (Source: WALB)

Residents in Albany got a chance to sip some good old wine for a good cause. (Source: WALB)

Residents in Albany got a chance to sip some wine for a good cause.

Staff with iHeart Media teamed up with Elements Coffee to host a wine tasting event to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Because iHeart's 96.3 radio station is the flagship station for the hospital, staff have organized several fundraising events throughout Southwest Georgia.

Roughly 50 residents stopped by the event which is the amount organizers hoped would come.

There's not a set goal but with $25 for each ticket, they had raised around $1,250 by 7 p.m.

"A family that's affected with a child with cancer pays nothing. They don't pay the travel, they don't pay food, they don't pay for lodging. St. Jude pays for everything. What better cause is there than St. Jude Children's Hospital," said Ross Decascro with iHeart Radio.

All of the proceeds from the iHeart Radio and Elements Coffee wine tasting event will go to St. Jude Hospital to help kids with cancer.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!