'Drive Thru & Fight the Flu' held in Colquitt Co.

On Thursday, people in Colquitt County got their flu shots without even getting out of their car.

Colquitt Regional, Legacy Village, and the Colquitt County Health Department teamed up to host a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

We live in a fast-paced world with busy schedules and sometimes slowing down to visit a doctor's office for your annual flu shot doesn't always work out.

"It's flowing really nicely, in less than six minutes," said Megan Taylor, Colquitt Regional Marketing.

"We start in September now, the flu is already going around in Colquitt County. We're trying to prevent the outbreak we had here last year," said Lacey Herndon, County Immunization Coordinator.

More than 1,700 elementary school students already received flu shots last week.

"It's hard for people to take off work, get their children out of school, or find the time to make that a priority," said Herndon.

That's the goal of this drive-thru clinic, providing that service quickly and conveniently.

People will receive the quadrivalent flu vaccine, which is designed to protect against four different flu viruses; two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

A standard flu shot only covers three strands.

"It's a broader coverage, definitely," said Herndon.

Health department officials said researchers are predicting a bad flu season after research was done in the Southern Hemisphere.

More than 30,000 people die from the flu every year, and that number can potentially increase this year.

