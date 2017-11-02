Trojans hope region title heals wounds of first loss

Lee County has had an extra week to reflect on their first loss of the season, and the Trojans are confident they will bounce back strong.

Following the bye, Dean Fabrizio led the Trojans out for the final regular season walkthrough.

Lee County's undefeated season has been tarnished, but their region and state title hopes are still alive.

State will have to wait, but region 1-6A can be won on home turf Friday night against Coffee.

That's been the silver lining to the 3-point loss to Valdosta two weekends ago.

"Win or lose, you've got to come back strong the next week and be ready to play the next game," said Fabrizio. "Our kids have done a good job of responding to that. Obviously they were disappointed, we all wanted to have a undefeated season, but they understand that all our goals are still in reach."

This is the 2017 team's first taste of defeat, but they are taking it in stride.

"Our locker room has been more calm, focused, determined for our next game," said senior running back Nikko Cruz. "And as for our practices, we've just been more locked in together."

Kickoff against Coffee is scheduled for 7:30 tomorrow p.m.

It'd be their first region title since 2013.

