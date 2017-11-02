Family to hold vigil for Willacooche homicide victim

The mother of a Willacoochee teenage homicide victim is planning a vigil in his honor, while still asking for justice in his death.

This is the first time Kiree Hersey's mother has spoken to WALB since he was found dead in February. The family said they are still in a lot of pain.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has had no new developments in the case since the day Hersey's body was found.

Hersey, 18, was last seen on November 5, 2016, walking in Willacoochee. His body was found on Charlie Harper Road in Willacoochee on February 10, 2017, some three and a half months later.

"That's been devastating to me to know that my son is never coming home," Hersey's mother Buffie Graham said. "I can't ever see him again, I can't ever say I love you again, have him hear it or have him say it back to me."

Now, his family is speaking out for the first time.

"Not only because he's my son, but for one, it's a murder and there is a murderer on the loose," Graham said. "Who is to say he won't do it again?"

Graham, Hersey's mother said it's still hard to believe her son is gone.

"I can't believe that this is really happening," Graham said. "It seems like I'm in a dream and I can't wake up. So, it's really been hard."

But, now she's putting his name out there again, giving his friends an opportunity to grieve, and continuing her search for closure.

"A lot of people that couldn't come to his funeral, [this] can give them time to come pay their respects to him," Graham said. "He deserves it I believe. He deserves justice and I want people to come out and support that."

A vigil will be held on Sunday, November 5, at 6:30 p.m. to honor Hersey at his grave site at the Willacoochee Cemetery.

It's an event that will be tough for his mother, but one she hopes will help her find answers to her most painful questions.

"If they're scared, please, look beyond that, I'm sorry," Graham said. "Somebody has got to come forward and help get this person off the street. That's the only way you can feel safe."

GBI agents said a reward of $3,000 dollars is still being offered for information leading to the arrest of Hersey's killer.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the GBI office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103, the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 422-3611, or online.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!