Thousands of kids attend Wired Up event

A total of 1100 kids attended the "Wired Up" event today at Wiregrass Technical College. (Source: WALB)

Over 1,100 middle and high school students took over Wiregrass Technical College on Thursday for their annual Wired Up event.

Wired Up focuses on introducing students to majors of technology that the college offers.

Children were able to get hands-on experience in welding, automotive technology and machine tool technology.

Kids were also able to go through 17 various activities which included a virtual reality tour.

"We went on this virtual reality, you know the Samsung virtual reality? We put that on and we held this 3D graphic sprayer and we sprayed different types of canvases and car doors and it was really fun," said middle school student Damari Sheffield.

Wiregrass Technical College's Wired Up event has been active all week helping community members that may have an interest in finding careers or share an interest in technology.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!