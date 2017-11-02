Man faces murder charge after retracting plea deal

Jerry L. Gay now faces charges of malice murder and armed robbery after withdrawing guilty plea. (Source: WALB)

The case for Jerry L. Gay remains open after Gay withdrew his guilty plea on charges of malice murder and armed robbery back in 2014.

Gay was charged after Tawnya Kinslow,42, was found shot to death in her Baytree Road home in August of 2013.

According to District Attorney Brad Shealy, Gay was allowed to withdraw his plea because the judge did not tell him during his sentencing that he could face a life sentence.

He was told that he would only face 10 to 20 years in prison.

This was after he accepted a plea deal to reduce the murder charge to manslaughter and keep the armed robbery.

"It's sort of frustrating because we made a deal in good faith with the defendant, you know allowing him to plea involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery," said Shealy

Shealy said they will now revert back to trial for the original charges of malice murder and armed robbery.

