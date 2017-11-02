Sharing isn't caring: Thomasville shooting for outright region crown

Win or lose Friday night, Thomasville is likely still the 1-seed in the Playoffs.

But they are thirsty for something that can only be quenched with a perfect regular season.

The only thing between Thomasville and a region championship is Fitzgerald.

The Bulldogs discussed the importance of winning region at a Thursday morning walkthrough.

It would be their first since 2007, and their first perfect regular season since the 1988 state championship season.

Just three years ago Thomasville, Brooks County and Fitzgerald split region which would be the outcome if the (4-5) Purple Hurricane pull the upset.

That's an outcome Zach Grage nor his team are settling for.

"I'm not going to count us as region champions, we're not going to get to experience that euphoria until you take care of your business 10-0," said Grage at Thursday morning practice. "It's got to be outright. 'How bad do you want it, how bad do you really want to be undefeated and how bad do you really want this region championship to go down in history as something that can never get taken away."

The Bulldogs will look to etch their names in history Friday night on their new turf at Veteran Memorial Stadium Friday night.

Kickoff scheduled for 7:30.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!