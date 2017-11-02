Data reveals DCSS improved last year

One middle school scored near-perfect on the latest CCRPI scores. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County School system leaders said they are pleased by improvements shown in new education data released by the state.

Georgia's College and Career Readiness Performance Index was released on Thursday.

The index scores schools based on data from the last school year.

The score for the district as a whole climbed 1.3 points.

Fourteen of the county's 21 schools also improved.

The highest scoring school was Robert Cross Middle Magnet School, with a score coming close to perfection.

"We try to look at best practices throughout the system and turn them into common practices at all of our schools," said Dougherty County Superintendent Kenneth Dyer. "I think I've mentioned before, we have pockets of excellence throughout our school system and our goal is to have a systemic approach to school improvement so we will see that excellence that permeates all of our schools."

School system leaders use the data from the index often to make improvements in the schools.

The superintendent met with principals on Thursday to discuss the results.

