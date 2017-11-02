Most Wanted: Kamoney Edwards

A suspected serial car burglary is being sought by Albany police.

Warrants have been issued for Kamoney Edwards.

Edwards is wanted in connection to over 20 entering autos in Albany since September.

During those break-ins, thousands of dollars worth items and electronics were stolen from vehicles and windows were shattered.

If you have seen Edwards or know where he is, please call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

