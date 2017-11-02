APD searches for copper thief suspect

Albany Police are trying to find those responsible for stealing a large amount of copper. (Source: WALB)

It happened sometime between October 28, and November 1.

Police said the thief or thieves got into a switch box at Georgia-Florida Railroad in the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue.

It isn't clear how much copper they took but a railroad employee said they caused $500,000 worth of damage.

Detectives are checking recycling centers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Albany Police Department.

