Warrants issued for Albany Luxury Inn armed robbery

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for one person after an armed robbery at the Albany Luxury Inn.

Jeremy Robert Russell, 35, is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault after police say he forced his way into a motel room Tuesday night.

Russell's last known address is in Leesburg, but police say he is known to frequent hotels in Albany.

Police also need help locating the man with Russell with the armed robbery occurred.

There are few details about the second suspect, but he was described as a heavy-set white man between 20 and 30 years old and about 5'9 to 6'1 in height.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or this case is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

