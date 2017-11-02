Americus voters consider Sunday package sales

Americus Package Store employee Chintan Patel does not want the referendum to pass. (Source: WALB)

Americus City Manager Steve Kennedy said revenue would be the benefit to people voting "yes." (Source: WALB)

The alcohol referendum is on the ballot for Americus voters Tuesday, November 7. (Source: WALB)

Americus voters will soon decide whether to allow liquor stores to sell on Sundays.

For Chintan Patel, a cashier at Americus Package Store, the thought of working on Sundays is not appealing.

"It's not going to do much, I'll be honest with you," Patel said. "It's not worth our time."

If voters pass the referendum, several package stores would be allowed to sell liquor on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Americus voters to consider Sunday package sales this November

The referendum is on the ballot for Americus voters on Tuesday, November 7.

Patel said he and his bosses do not want the referendum to go through.

"The owner wants to have a day off as well because he wants to be able to have time to spend with his family, kids and stuff like that," he explained.

However, another liquor store owner who did not want to go on camera said he would like for it to pass because they could use the revenue.

Americus City Manager Steve Kennedy said that fact would benefit the people voting "yes."

Meanwhile, Patel said he thinks the boost would only amount to a couple hundred dollars.

"It's going to go up, but it's not going to go up that high, and it's not going to be worth it for our time," explained Patel.

While Patel said Americus Package Store would have to hire additional staff if they open on Sundays, the store owner is not quite sure whether he would choose to open on Sundays if the referendum passes.

"It depends on all the other people," Patel explained. "If they do, then we'll probably end up hiring other people and seeing what our option is."

Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said he does not have a stance on the referendum and that it's entirely up to the voters.

Also on the ballot for Americus voters is a mayoral election between incumbent Barry Blount and Laura Lee Bernstein.

Lou Chase is on the ballot for City Council District 3.

Charles Christmas is running for City Council District 4.

Incumbent Shirley Reese is running against Kelvin W. Pless for City Council District 5.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!