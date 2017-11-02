Funds needed for Christmas float to honor storm cleanup crews

Funds needs for Christmas parade float in honor of storm cleanup volunteers (Source: WALB)

Albany's Christmas Parade is just one month away, and a group of storm cleanup volunteers wants to create a parade float you won't forget. But they need your help.

Tom Gieryic said he and other volunteers with the Chainsaw Gang were asked to gather around the Christmas tree for the lighting before the parade begins.

That gave Gieryic the idea to create a parade float in honor of the volunteers who spent countless hours cleaning up debris and cutting down trees after January's storms.

But now he needs help funding and designing the float.

Gieryic said it's humbling to know the volunteers were thought of in the planning of the parade.

"It puts a smile on your face. We weren't expecting that," said Gieryic. "A lot of folks gave up a lot of their lives to do what they did. It just goes to show that the community does appreciate what was done."

They'll start building in about two weeks.

Gieryic hopes storm cleanup volunteers will join them at both the Leesburg and Albany Christmas parades.

If you'd like to help build or donate to the parade float, you can contact Tom Gieryic at (229) 384-5993.

