Several more Kmart and Sears stores will close

Sears announced on Thursday, November 2 that 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will be closing in late January, 2018.
In the WALB viewing area, the Kmart at 144 Virginia Avenue, South in Tifton is on the list of stores to close.
Valdosta's Sears store is one of the Georgia locations to close, as well.
Macon and Dalton will also lose Kmart stores.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.