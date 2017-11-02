Several more Kmart and Sears stores will close

Sears announced on Thursday, November 2 that 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will be closing in late January, 2018.

In the WALB viewing area, the Kmart at 144 Virginia Avenue, South in Tifton is on the list of stores to close.

Valdosta's Sears store is one of the Georgia locations to close, as well.

Macon and Dalton will also lose Kmart stores.

