3 arrested in multiple car break-ins

Three people are being charged in connection to multiple car break-ins in Albany.

Marcus Sanders, Matthew Sanders, and Rico Roberts were all arrested after police received multiple reports of entering autos in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue and the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue.

Victims reported someone stole items from their unlocked cars.

The crimes happened sometime between the night of October 17 and the morning of October 18.

