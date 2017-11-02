Albany mayor, city commissioners discuss more lighting in the city

Albany's mayor and city commissioners are discussing the installation of new LED lights in the city. (Source: WALB)

Albany's mayor and city commissioners are discussing installing new LED lights throughout the city.

Ward 3 City Commissioner BJ Fletcher said many of the lights were damaged in January's storms, and need to be replaced.

She also said new lights would need to be added to provide the city with adequate lighting.

Three vendors have submitted bids.

Now, it's up to commissioners and the mayor to ask themselves questions taxpayers might have such as the cost and the timeline.

Fletcher said the installation of more lights would deter crime and addressed the issue of cost.

"What is bad lighting costing us?" asked Fletcher. "We send our men and women of law enforcement out to go to these places where there has been crime, or they're investigating. They can't even see their hand in front of some of these places. If you live in an area where you have 6, 8, 10 street lights on your property, why can't Albany have that?"

Fletcher said the next step in this process is to speak with each vendor.

The mayor and city commissioners will decide whether to move forward with this idea.

