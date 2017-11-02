Chehaw hosts Saturday camp for kids

Students will be able to get an up close experience and ask questions about the animals. (Source: WALB)

If your kids need something fun to do this weekend, Chehaw is hosting a special Saturday camp.

The camp is called 'Catching Critters' and will focus on animals like squirrels, woodpeckers and alligators getting ready for the winter.

This is the first time the 'Catching Critters' camp is being held and will teach attendees about geocaching, specifically which animals hide food for the winter and why.

"It's what some of our animals do in the Georgia woods. When they're getting ready for the winter time, they will actually cache their food, so they will store it up. When they are done hibernating they will come back to the food later on," said Education Specialist Ashleigh Kelly.

The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, and costs $30.

To register, call Chehaw at (229) 430-5275.

