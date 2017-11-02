Preparations underway for 27th annual Albany Christmas Parade

The route will extend near the RiverQuarium (Source: WALB)

The Christmas parade is the first weekend of December (Source: WALB)

The 27th annual Celebration of Lights Albany Christmas Parade is now a month away. Organizers said they're busy preparing for the festivities.

Volunteers, who helped clean up after the January storms, are being recognized this year. They will light the Christmas tree downtown.

Floats and other performers will travel down Pine Avenue, take the curve near the Flint RiverQuarium and go up Broad Avenue.

Parade coordinators said the growing event attracts around 40,000 people from across the state.

"It takes a year. We start again in January. It doesn't just spring out of the ground," Coordinator Lorie Franks said. "It's something a lot of us work a long time on. No, one person could do it. We have lots of team partners. So, come enjoy it. We want everybody to come enjoy it."

You can still apply to be a vendor or walk in the parade by contacting Farkas at 229-347-0105.

Organizers said they're not sure if the newest downtown businesses are getting involved yet.

The celebration will be held on December 2, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Entertainment will begin an hour before the parade in Downtown Albany.

