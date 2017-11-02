$750K coming to Thomasville

The City of Thomasville was awarded $750,000 for multi infrastructure improvements, as one of 59 Georgia communities to receive a 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Jerry Pionessa, Assistant City Manager and City Engineer said, "These funds will be used to make multi-infrastructure improvements that will address many problem areas for sewer, drainage and water."

Pionessa said that the residents of the Fletcherville community were instrumental in helping to identify the areas to include in the grant application.

Additional funds will be allocated from the 2012 SPLOST. The project will include sewer rehab, water main replacement, drainage improvements, resurfacing, and sidewalk construction on various streets within the target area.

