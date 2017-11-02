Georgia Power offers fall energy tips

As the temperatures drop in south Georgia during the fall, utility bills tend to rise. Georgia Power says making small changes inside your home can mean big energy savings.More >>
As the temperatures drop in south Georgia during the fall, utility bills tend to rise. Georgia Power says making small changes inside your home can mean big energy savings.More >>
The Surgical Technology Program on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently received a high tech surgical simulator known as a SynDaver.More >>
The Surgical Technology Program on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently received a high tech surgical simulator known as a SynDaver.More >>
Two men from the metro Atlanta area were arrested in South Georgia on Monday, October 30, after police say they found Ecstasy inside their car.More >>
Two men from the metro Atlanta area were arrested in South Georgia on Monday, October 30, after police say they found Ecstasy inside their car.More >>
A South Georgia production company has been bringing big-name music artists to Tifton to perform for the last few years, and on Thursday that tradition will continue when Dwight Yoakam performs.More >>
A South Georgia production company has been bringing big-name music artists to Tifton to perform for the last few years, and on Thursday that tradition will continue when Dwight Yoakam performs.More >>
Colquitt County School leaders said the program not only would help them learn more about the Holocaust but was the best approach to deliver these stories to kids.More >>
Colquitt County School leaders said the program not only would help them learn more about the Holocaust but was the best approach to deliver these stories to kids.More >>