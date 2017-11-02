Georgia Power offers fall energy tips - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As the temperatures drop in south Georgia during the fall, utility bills tend to rise.

Georgia Power says making small changes inside your home can mean big energy savings.

Spokesperson Ashley West said some of those changes can be made as soon as you walk into your home. She recommends checking the weather stripping on your doors at least once a year. If it's cracked, that could be money seeping right out of your pockets.

"Not only is the cold air seeping through, but the heat that is actually running right now, is going out," said West.

She also recommends checking your windows. Things as simple as closing and opening your blinds can help maintain a comfortable temperature inside your home.

"As you see the sun is out, this will naturally heat your home," she said.

Keeping the blinds closed during the evening, keeps the cool air out.

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons during the fall can mean spending a lot of time messing with the thermostat. West recommends a programmable thermostat that learns your ways, which can save you big bucks.

"Having a programmable thermostat can actually save you $100 a year," West said.

She said the most important thing to do is to check your air filter. Heating and cooling can account for as much as 50 percent of a home's energy use. A dirty air filter means your unit is working twice as hard.

"Change your filter once a month because you do not want to breathe, basically what you're seeing right here, a dirty filter."

Georgia Power offers the Energy Assessment and Solutions Program for its customers. Customers who participate can receive a free in-home assessment, and a contractor will come make those improvements. Customers must be income-eligible.

