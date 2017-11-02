I-75 traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Adel Police say they seized over 100 capsules of the drug as well as other items (Source: Adel Police Department)

Two men from the metro Atlanta area were arrested in South Georgia on Monday, October 30, after police say they found Ecstasy inside their car.

According to the Adel Police Department's Facebook page, an officer with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Unit caught a 2008 Honda Accord traveling north on I-75 with illegal window tint.

Police said the driver Justin Robertson, of Douglasville, and his passenger Emmanuel Smith, of Atlanta, both had outstanding warrants from the Atlanta area.

During a search of the car, the officer said he found 100 capsules of Molly, a bag of Molly, scales, other drug paraphernalia, and more than $3,000 in cash. According to police, the estimated street value of the Ecstasy was around $1400.

Robertson was arrested and charged with trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of drug-related charges, drugs not being in their original container, a suspended driver's license, and illegal window tint.

Smith was also arrested and charged with trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of drug-related objects, and drugs not being in their original container.

As of Wednesday, both men were still inside the Cook County Jail.

