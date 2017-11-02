Wiregrass Partnerships makes donation to surgical tech program

Dr. Edward and Rhonda Mark were surprised to learn Wiregrass named the Surgical Technology Lab after them. They are picture with Dr. Tina K. Anderson Wiregrass President. (Source: Wiregrass Tech)

The Surgical Technology Program on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently received a high tech surgical simulator known as a SynDaver.

The device is a realistic model of the human body and its systems. The SynDaver, known as "Carla," will enhance the educational experience for students as they develop their skills in surgical technology.

"We plan to use the Syndaver for realistic anatomy lessons, as well as utilization of surgical instruments, and learning how to position patients for specific surgeries," said Kelly Phillips, Surgical Technology Program Coordinator.

The new technology was made possible thanks to Dr. Edward and Rhonda Mark, long-time supporters of Wiregrass Tech, who gave $50,000 resulting in the naming of the lab area to the Edward and Rhonda Mark Surgical Technology Lab. SynDaver donated $25,000 towards "Carla" and the classroom was renamed the SynDaver Surgical Technology Classroom.

Georgia Power Company gave $10,000, and Dr. Charles Hobby also gave $5,000 to the new SynDaver. A special ceremony was held to honor the donors and to share the naming of the rooms with community leaders and legislators.

The name plaques were made by Wiregrass Machine Tool students and painted by students in the Auto Collision Repair Program. Students in the Culinary Arts program created a cake for the ceremony. The event was captured on film by a Digital Media student.

The Surgical Technology Program prepares students for a career in the operating room. Surgical techs work alongside the surgeon anticipating what he will need before, during and after the case.

The job involves creating and maintaining a sterile environment to prevent surgical site infections, and preparing and using instruments and equipment during the operation.

Training in the field of surgical technology also prepares a student for a job in the central sterile processing department where instruments are cleaned, sorted, then packaged and sterilized for use not only in the operating room, but throughout the hospital.

