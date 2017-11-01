Tucker using father, Robby, as resource for Friday's region finale

Robby Pruitt shares a very similar fight as his son Tucker Pruitt as they prepare their respective teams for regular season finales.

Robby's Coffee team is going on the road to face Lee County for the region title Friday night.

Simultaneously Tucker's Fitzgerald team is hitting the road to face undefeated Thomasville for a share of a region title.

The father and son are also both facing 3-3-5 odd stack defenses. It's safe to say their conversations this week have had little to do with thanksgiving plans.

"We've talked a little bit more frequently this week," admitted Tucker before Wednesday's practice. "A lot of its just X's and O's, scheme, he'll have a question about this, I'll have a question about that. It's good to have him as a resource."

Robby has coached Tucker as a player, as well as had him on his staff. He's witnessed the growth firsthand.

"He's worked hard to get where he's at," said Robby. "I knew all along from the time he could walk he wanted to be a football coach. He used to make playbooks. I'm awful proud of him."

This is Tucker's first season as a head coach.

Both games will kick off this Friday night at 7:30 and will be featured on the Locker Room Report.

