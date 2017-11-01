Holocaust survivor shares incredible story of survival with students

Colquitt County School leaders said the program not only would help them learn more about the Holocaust but the best approach to deliver these stories to kids. (Source: WALB)

Colquitt County School leaders said the program not only would help them learn more about the Holocaust but was the best approach to deliver these stories to kids.

"My uncle was taken to Auschwitz and murdered in Auschwitz," George Rishfeld said to the crowd.

It was a riveting story that only a few have lived to tell.

"I consider myself a male Anne Frank. She didn't get lucky, I got lucky," explained Rishfeld.

Dangling from his neck, Rishfeld said his Saint Christopher's medal is the one thing that saved him during the Holocaust.

"There are a lot of non-believers out there that it never happened," said Rishfeld.

But the 78-year-old was here as a witness that it did happen.

Rishfeld was just 6 months old when World War II began when Nazis invaded Poland in 1939.

But his Polish parents gave him up to a Catholic family so he could survive.

"Now you parents out there, think about this, if you had to make the decision to save the child, your child, and not worry about yourself," Rishfeld remarked, a jaw-dropping story that would be an eye-opener even for teachers.

"We were overwhelmed and moved, so excited. The kids were just elated," said Gifted Education with Academic Rigor 5th grade teacher Noel Giles.

For the past few weeks, the fifth graders have been reading Hana's Suitcase, a story about a family that was forced into a concentration camp.

Each student made their own suitcase honoring a Holocaust victim.

"He was shot and killed while he was digging in the German, digging trenches for them," said Hudson Hill, a fifth grader.

But for Hill, 11, the stories he's read was no match from a first-person account.

"I just started looking at life differently. I just really think that everybody should have a different opinion after Mr. George finishes," Hill explained.

"The Nazis had if they had one thing that they were really perfect at, and that's documenting everything they did, so it was documented. It's not somebody's myth, it's not a Spielberg myth, it happened," said Rishfeld.

Colquitt County School leaders said Rishfeld spoke only to the 5th graders at Gifted Education with Academic Rigor on Monday evening, but he will share his story of survival to all of the fifth graders in Colquitt County schools on Thursday morning.

