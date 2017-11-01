Holocaust survivor shares incredible story of survival with students

A South Georgia production company has been bringing big-name music artists to Tifton to perform for the last few years, and on Thursday that tradition will continue when Dwight Yoakam performs.More >>
A South Georgia production company has been bringing big-name music artists to Tifton to perform for the last few years, and on Thursday that tradition will continue when Dwight Yoakam performs.More >>
Colquitt County School leaders said the program not only would help them learn more about the Holocaust but was the best approach to deliver these stories to kids.More >>
Colquitt County School leaders said the program not only would help them learn more about the Holocaust but was the best approach to deliver these stories to kids.More >>
Early voting is underway for the Ward 2 city commission seat in Albany, but officials said numbers are low.More >>
Early voting is underway for the Ward 2 city commission seat in Albany, but officials said numbers are low.More >>
The Pediatric Dental Center of Georgia is encouraging South Georgians to bring in their Halloween candy, and it will be sent to troops overseas.More >>
The Pediatric Dental Center of Georgia is encouraging South Georgians to bring in their Halloween candy, and it will be sent to troops overseas.More >>
Party lines and various local organizations are coming together to fight the nationwide addiction epidemic on a local level.More >>
Party lines and various local organizations are coming together to fight the nationwide addiction epidemic on a local level.More >>