Voters encouraged to come place ballot in Ward 2 commission race

Last day for early voting is Friday. (Source: WALB)

Early voting numbers are low for this election. (Source: WALB)

Early voting is underway for the Ward 2 city commission seat in Albany, but officials said numbers are low.

Friday is the last day to vote before Election Day.

Five candidates are running for the Ward 2 seat and have been campaigning for weeks.

There are 6,000 registered voters and only a little over 60 have placed their vote.

The Dougherty County Supervisor Ginger Nickerson is encouraging more people to come out and vote because every vote matters in a competitive election like this.

"These are the individuals that you can reach out and call and that you can see, go visit and talk to and express your concerns to in person," said Nickerson.

Early voting will end Friday, November 3.

You can cast your vote Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Ward 2 voters can cast a ballot downtown at the Elections Office located on the second floor of the Government Center on Pine Avenue.

