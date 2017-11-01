Dwight Yoakam to perform at UGA Tifton campus

A South Georgia production company has been bringing big-name music artists to Tifton to perform for the last few years, and on Thursday that tradition will continue when Dwight Yoakam performs.

Six String Southern Productions has really taken off in South Georgia. Bringing some big headliners to Tifton.

Its first show was Merle Haggard in July of 2015, Willie Nelson came out about six months later and then Vince Gill back in June of 2017. That show sold out and CEO Adam Potts said he has really seen the positive feedback from the community.

"The need for entertainment, the desire for entertainment. People are wanting to see these acts and these acts we've brought so far and ones we have in mind," said Potts.

Mcalpin Entertainment is also in partnership and is local to our area and said the community has really come together in support.

"The community here in Tifton especially, they really rally around, a lot of excitement is built up from the community and they really support what we're trying to do, " said Mcalpin.

The community isn't the only ones wanting these concerts to continue. The artists are also eager to come back for more.

"One thing they always say is how great the hospitality is down here. They always say that this is one of their favorite areas to play because everyone is so nice, the crowd is so appreciative," said Mcalpin.

