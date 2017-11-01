Tifton dentist collects candy to support local troops overseas

Bring your extra candy to send to troops. (Source: WALB)

The Pediatric Dental Center of Georgia is encouraging South Georgians to bring in their Halloween candy, and it will be sent to troops overseas.

The troops will then give it to children in foreign lands.

The Pediatric Dental Center of Georgia has partnered with Moody Air Force Base in collecting individually-wrapped candy to send to our troops.

Dentist Luke Webster said this event encourages children to give back and is a unique way of building relationships with the men and women serving overseas.

"They use the candy to develop relationships with families and children and so it's a really neat opportunity to help aid their cause," said Webster.

The campaign runs through Friday.

You can drop off candy at The Pediatric Dental Center of Georgia located at 820 Love Avenue in Tifton.

