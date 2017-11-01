Addiction town hall set for Thursday

The event will be held Thursday night in the Imagination Theatre across from the flint riverquarium. (Source: WALB)

Residents from all over South Georgia are encouraged to gather Thursday to talk about addiction. (Source: WALB)

Party lines and various local organizations are coming together to fight the nationwide addiction epidemic on a local level.

Phoebe and Aspire are co-organizing the event. They're also working with State Senators Renee Unterman and Freddie Powell Simms and the Albany-Dougherty County Opioid Task Force.

Addiction is a growing crisis and organizers said there's only one way to fight it.

"If the public stays silent on this, the problem will get worse. We need broad community participation in this," said Dr. Doug Patten, an associate dean at Augusta University.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

