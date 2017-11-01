WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/01/17): Mock leads Patriots rushing attack in win

With the regular season winding down, it's time for veteran players to lead by example.

That's exactly what Westover's Jonathon Mock did, earning him the Albany Area player of the week.

Mock ran for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 17 carries Thursday night.

His efforts came in a 26-0 win over Shaw in Columbus.

The junior running back saved one of his best performances for his teams second to last game.

His ability to pound the ball and control the clock unlocked the defense to execute their first shutout of the season.

"It gave them an opportunity to get some rest as we were on the field," said Mock. "When we put up points that gave our defense momentum to stop them and we kept going back and forth."

Despite his efforts, the Patriots won't make the playoffs this season.

Westover closes the season hosting Northside, Columbus Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

A win would improve them to (5-5).

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!