4C Academy hosts special speaker for aviation pathway

Price is part of the Organization of Black Aerospace professionals. (Source: WALB)

Students at the 4C Academy listened to Price's story about how he found success. (Source: WALB)

Roderick Price is now a captain with UPS, based in Atlanta. (Source: WALB)

Leaders at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy are trying to get students motivated about future career paths.

A board member of the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals spoke to students about how he's become a successful pilot.

Roderick Price is now a captain with UPS. He spent much of his childhood in Atlanta and Dallas.

Roderick told students they need to have dreams and set goals for themselves that will help them reach their dreams. But he said that comes with dedication and persistence.

"I think the goal is to try and expose people to as much about life, about my profession, about aviation as I can. That way they have some of the tools that are necessary to move beyond the walls of the high school today," explained Price.

Aviation is one of the pathways students can choose to enter at the 4C Academy.

For the past few months, students have been getting a sneak peek at all the pathways.

They'll choose their paths after they come back from Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!