Affordable Care Act open enrollment begins

If you don't have health insurance, now is the time to sign up and you've got to act quickly.

Open enrollment has begun for this year under the Affordable Care Act, but the time period is much shorter than in the past.

You only have until December 15 to sign up for healthcare.

There have been some changes if you are insured by Blue Cross.

The company is no longer providing insurance in Georgia for the affordable care act.

There are other companies that you'll have access to.

Phoebe has partnered with Albany area primary healthcare and insure Georgia to put together open enrollment events where you can sign up and talk to someone face-to-face.

Phoebe's corporate director for patient access Jerry Colson says signing up can be confusing but having the insurance is necessary.

"Since Georgia did not expand Medicaid to those that aren't working and other categories, then there is still a large number of individuals within our area of the state that do not have health insurance. And we haven't gotten to them all," said Colson.

The first is on Saturday at Phoebe North on Palmyra road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They're encouraging people to bring tax returns or other documents that can show your income.

There will be two more events to sign-up.

One is on November 9th at Phoebe Sumter from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second is at Phoebe Urgent Care East in Sylvester from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

