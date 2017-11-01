Changes for charter school remain in question

Lauren Stripling is the chair of governing board at the school. (Source: WALB)

Students engaged in group learning at the school on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

One Dougherty County School is being welcomed into the county's charter system.

The International Studies Elementary Charter School became an individual charter school in 2007.

The school is not renewing that charter.

Instead, they're working to become part of Dougherty County's charter system, because it will give them more flexibility with the district.

The school board approved that last week.

Now it must be approved at the state level. It likely won't happen for some time

As a charter school and not a zoned school, administrators could be somewhat selective with the kinds of students they have.

Lauren Stripling is the chair of governing board. She said it was a unanimous decision to become part of the charter system.

"It's kind of a win for everybody," explained Stripling. "You know we are adding what we have to the district, but they are also giving us the ability to partake in the innovative grant and all that. So the opportunities for us are just endless joining forces for what they already have."

For now, students won't see any immediate changes.

There are still many unknowns about what changes could be made next year.

Once the State Board of Education makes a decision about the school becoming a part of the charter system, the school governing board will have to have more conversations with the local school system board about how the school will operate.

