Phoebe designated as baby-friendly hospital

"It's a whole family process. It's very family oriented keeping everyone together and the whole family unit can benefit from these processes," said Jennifer Heleski, Nurse Navigator. (Source: WALB)

Hospitals with the designation promote skin to skin contact between parents and newborns. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital has earned the international baby-friendly designation.

Hospitals with the designation promote skin to skin contact between parents and newborns.

There are eight other hospitals in Georgia that have that designation, but Phoebe is the first in South Georgia.

"It's a whole family process. It's very family oriented keeping everyone together and the whole family unit can benefit from these processes," said Nurse Navigator Jennifer Heleski.

The designation was originally started by the world health organization and is very popular in third world countries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!