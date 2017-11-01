GBI announces arrest in Leary homicide investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday an arrest had been made in connection to a September death investigation.

Cortez Anderson, 48, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Tuesday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation began on September 18 when Alex Simmons, Jr., 77, was found dead in his home on South Depot Street.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Leary Police Department at 229 792-6121, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 229 849-2555 or GBI Sylvester at 229 777-2080.

