Albany Civil Rights Institute awarded $5K community grant

An Albany organization was awarded a grant that will allow them to offer more community events.

The Albany Civil Rights Institute received a $5,000 community vibrant grant.

The funds will be used to promote and sponsor the Lift Every Voice event in partnership with Albany Museum of Arts in February.

During the annual event, choirs from both public and private schools in South Georgia will perform a concert.

Executive Director, Frank Wilson, said these grants help ultimately to promote economic development.

"We're just looking to just do the kind of things that will increase tourism, promote economic development. Because we certainly understand that our role is not just about tours which will help with the economic development here in the city. Because when we provide tours, when we provide opportunities, we create jobs,"

Wilson said the organization is seeking out several other grants.

Those funds will be used for to create a civil rights district in Albany city limits.

