Homeless Awareness Month kick's off in Valdosta

Community leaders in Valdosta are working to bring more awareness to homelessness and to debunk stereotypes surrounding it.

It's part of National Homeless awareness month, which kicked off Wednesday.

Places like the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, also known as LAMP, are hosting a series of events and volunteer opportunities for people throughout Lowndes County.

"Most of the people that we service at LAMP are individuals who have lost a spouse that they depended on to support their family or they've been laid off from work or they had to care for a family member," said Shelter Director Felicia Harrington.

From November the 10th through the 11th, LAMP will hold its first event "Homeless for a Night."

It will be from 6 p.m to 6 a.m. and all participants will live an "unplugged life."

There will be teams of four and each will build cardboard box houses.

No electricity will be allowed.

For information on how to participate, contact Felicia Harrington at (229) 245-7151.

