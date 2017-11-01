SRTC to offer many new HOPE Career Grant programs

Students at technical colleges in South Georgia will benefit from the expansion of the HOPE Career Grant.

Earlier this week, Governor Nathan Deal announced five new strategic industry programs.

Construction, aviation, electrical line work, logistics and automotive technology will be added to the HOPE Career Grant.

The program pays the full cost of tuition for students enrolling in one of Georgia's strategic industry program areas.

Southern Regional Technical College President Dr. Craig Wentworth said this will open up new opportunities for the student's futures.

"It is an obstacle for students if they have to be able to pay tuition costs. So, it eliminates anxiety for the students. They can say now I can afford to go into that program." said Wentworth.

Not all HOPE Career Grant programs are available at all of Georgia's Technical Colleges, but SRTC offers many of the soon-to-be seventeen programs including, welding and joining technology, automotive technology and construction.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!