Sheriff's Office investigates reports of credit card skimmers in Cordele

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office has not proven where skimmers may have been placed in recent days but are investigating.

"We actually have not tangibly seen these skimmer devices," said Haley Little, CCSO Public Information Officer.

People have come forward saying they got gas at one of two gas stations and then saw charges they didn't make on their accounts.

John Johnson, who says he works for another gas station, stopped at Enmark in Cordele to fuel up Wednesday.

"When I use my credit card outside, I always make sure," Johnson said of his actions prior to inserting his debit or credit card.

He's not alone. Multiple Enmark customers said they also do a quick scan of the pump before they pay.

Little said you can be proactive to protect yourself.

First, look at the several security seals located on the pump.

"There are security bars on there, and if they have been removed, a void sign will appear on them," Little said.

That would be a sign a skimmer may be inside the machine.

However, some skimmers are placed outside the pump.

"They can be in the shape of the actual slot reader, that you stick your card in, and this device is simply mounted on top of the existing one," Little explained.

She stressed that you can keep an eye out to prevent your information from being stolen.

Customer Johnnie Lawson said she knows how to make sure she never becomes a victim.

"I mostly just use cash when I pay for my gas, so that way I won't get no information stolen or anything like that," Lawson said.

Little said detectives are still looking to confirm where the skimmers may have been placed, because they were already gone by the time the sheriff's office found out about them.

If you know anything about this case, call the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at (229) 276-2600.

Little also said it's important to keep an eye on your debit or credit card accounts on a regular basis.

If you see charges you didn't make, contact law enforcement as soon as possible.

