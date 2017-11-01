3 arrested in Thomas Co. sex offender Halloween operation

Three registered sex offenders in Thomas County are facing new charges tonight after a Halloween sweep operation (Source: WALB)

Three registered sex offenders in Thomas County are facing new charges after a Halloween sweep operation.

Chad McMillion, William McCraw and Tangee Cain were arrested during the operation Tuesday night.

The Department of Community Supervision, Thomas County Sheriff's Office, Thomasville Police and the DA's office visited the homes of 50 sex offenders who are currently on parole or probation.

Those offenders typically just got out of prison or jail, and are under strict guidelines, especially on Halloween.

They're not allowed to have any decorations up or lights on during Halloween.

The operation is also to check on the offender, making sure they are living at the right address.

"He's a predator, so he's the worst of the worse and he was living in another county without either county being aware, it was very serious," said Tim Watkins, TCSO.

Investigators said McMillion was arrested for failure to register.

McCraw was arrested for violation of probation, having an electronic device that he was not supposed to have.

And Cain was arrested for sexual offender registration, providing false information.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!