Lee Co. Animal Shelter to start holiday hours, help animals find homes

Starting on November 11th, Lee County Animal Shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Staff said it's often difficult for residents to come to the shelter during the week so they're hoping the holiday hours will be more convenient for residents. (Source: WALB)

The staff at Lee County Animal Shelter is encouraging residents to adopt a pet for the holidays. (Source: WALB)

The staff at Lee County Animal Shelter is encouraging residents to adopt a pet for the holidays.

In a few weeks, the animal shelter will be open on Saturdays.

Staff said it's often difficult for residents to come to the shelter during the week so they're hoping the holiday hours will be more convenient for residents.

Right now, the shelter has around 20 cats and about 12 dogs.

Last year, nearly 40 animals were able to find homes during the holidays.

"We would prefer people to adopt than to go buy an animal. There's a lot of animals that are in dire need of homes and the shelter is one of the best places, one of the best animals you'll ever own," said Lee County Animal Control Officer Jackie Grigg.

Starting on November 11, the Lee County Animal Shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Animals that are adopted will be spayed and neutered, updated on vaccines and rabies shot and will come with a microchip.

Below is a list of adoption fees:

Adult male dogs - $122

Adult female dogs - $122

Puppies under 6 months Females - $95 Males - $85

Adult male cats - $65

Adult female cats - $75

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!