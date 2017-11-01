Garden Bros Circus comes to Albany

On Wednesday at 7:30, the Garden Bros Circus will put on their second performance at the Albany Civic Center.

Their first show ran at 4:30 p.m.

It's a one-day-only act.

There will be a kid fun zone, with camel and pony rides, bounce houses and face painting.

"We have aerialists, we have the motorcycle madness, we have elephants, we got camels," said 6th Generation Circus Performer Fenix Dresdner. "Each year is something new and different. Each year we try to bring something new because that would be like watching the same movie over again."

