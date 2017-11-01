Elections supervisor hopes to boost Crisp Co. early voting

Becky Perkins said early voting is a good option for people with all types of schedules. (Source: WALB)

Crisp County's Elections Supervisor, Becky Perkins, said Wednesday she hopes to boost the early voting turnout over the next couple days.

Perkins said as of Wednesday morning, 4% of more than 11,000 registered voters in Crisp County have turned out to the polls since early voting began.

She said she wishes that number was higher and hopes it will go up over the next two days.

Perkins said early voting is a good option for people with all types of schedules.

"(It's) just a relaxed atmosphere," Perkins explained. "A lot of people get anxious about the voting process, and if you can come early, you don't have that anxiety. It's a lot more relaxed situation."

Early voting in Crisp County ends Friday, November 3, at 6 p.m.

You can still apply for an absentee ballot by mail until Friday.

To apply, fax the application to (229) 276-2735 or email it to: elections@crispcounty.com.

