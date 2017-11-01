Cordele Police release footage from violent armed robbery

Police have not made an arrest yet in this case. (Source: Cordele Police)

Cordele Police released surveillance footage of an armed robbery where a clerk was shot. (Source: Cordele Police)

Cordele Police have released surveillance footage of the night a clerk was shot during an armed robbery in October.

According to Cordele Police, the man seen walking on surveillance video near O'Reilly Auto Parts on October 11 robbed the store.

READ MORE: Police search for armed suspect in Cordele robbery

The description they had of the suspect isn't much.

Police said he is described as a tall black man, who was wearing a blue hoodie.

According to police, he went in for just a few minutes, took some cash, and shot a clerk, but the injury was not life-threatening.

If you know anything about the robbery, call Cordele Police at (229) 276-2921.

You can stay anonymous.

