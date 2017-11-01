Valdosta City Manager retires

Larry Hanson will retire from the City of Valdosta, effective December 8, after 42 years of public service, 22 as the Valdosta City Manager.

Hanson will assume his new role as the Georgia Municipal Association Executive Director, where he will oversee the advocacy, training and various programs for more than 500 Georgia cities.

"Serving as the City Manager has been the most rewarding experiences of my life. The opportunity to be part of the Valdosta team and serve elected officials, employees, and citizens has been a privilege I will always cherish," said Hanson. "This city will achieve even greater success in the future because of the citizens we serve and the dedicated public servants who provide exceptional service each and every day."

Hanson is the 10th and longest-serving city manager for the City of Valdosta, where he oversees 10 departments, 600 employees, and a $95 million budget. In 1958, the citizens of Valdosta voted to establish a Council-Manager form of government which established the governing authority with policy-making responsibility and the professional manager, who is hired by the Mayor and Council, with the day to day management of the city.

"In my 29-year career as a Valdosta City Councilmember, there have been three significant things that have happened that have contributed to the success of our community— the passing of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the election of Mayor Jimmy Rainwater and appointment of City Manager Larry Hanson," said Valdosta City Councilman Joseph 'Sonny' Vickers, a member of the council that appointed Hanson in 1995.

Hanson will wrap up his career at the City of Valdosta after approximately 536 Mayor and Council meetings and 268 work sessions, of which he has had a 99 percent attendance rate, in addition to a long and impressive track record of success.

