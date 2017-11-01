Thomasville students get special weather lesson

Students looking at the WALB Storm Tracker. (Source: WALB)

Each day one students will tell the class today's weather conditions. (Source: WALB)

Preschoolers at Jerger Elementary were all smiles after learning about the weather Wednesday morning. (Source: WALB)

Students at Jerger Elementary School in Thomasville were given a special weather lesson Wednesday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist taught preschoolers about different clouds, severe weather and safety.

The students learned why tornado drills are so important, then practiced one in their classroom.

"So we can stay safe," said Pre-K student Daylee Eure.

The class even has one student a day that will tell the class the day’s weather conditions.

"So we can learn to always know what's happening even during a hurricane or a storm," said Pre-K student Lilly Stowers.

After talking about Wednesday’s weather, students took a tour of the WALB storm tracker.

According to the students' teachers, their students love learning about the weather.

"So we can be smart when we grow up," said Pre-K student Kenzie Fallin.

As a parent, Deanna Fallin knows the importance of introducing weather education into her student's life at a young age.

"Children are so curious and observant at this age. Their minds are like sponges. It's never too early to inspire young meteorologists," said Fallin.

If you want First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton to bring the storm tracker to your school, send him an email or a message on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!