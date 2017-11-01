Coroner ID's man killed on bike on Dawson Road - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Coroner ID's man killed on bike on Dawson Road

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a car in Albany Tuesday. (Source: APD) A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a car in Albany Tuesday. (Source: APD)
Police, EMS, and Fire on the scene of fatal bike crash. (Source: WALB) Police, EMS, and Fire on the scene of fatal bike crash. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a car around 4:30 p.m., in the 1200 block of Dawson Road, in Albany Tuesday.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Wednesday that James Larman, 59, was the man who was struck.

Fowler said that Larman had been to the store, and was riding across the street toward his home on Baker Street, when for some reason he turned around to go back the other way, and was struck.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was driving east on Dawson Road when Larman pulled out in front of the car, from Lucile Street.

Traffic was rerouted for about an hour while officials cleared the scene.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Supreme court denies Camilla candidate's appeal

    Supreme court denies Camilla candidate's appeal

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:49:22 GMT

    A recent college graduate, disqualified from running for a position on the Camilla city council in a residency ruling, appealed the decision in Georgia's highest court. That appeal has since been denied by the supreme court.  

    More >>

    A recent college graduate, disqualified from running for a position on the Camilla city council in a residency ruling, appealed the decision in Georgia's highest court. That appeal has since been denied by the supreme court.  

    More >>

  • Georgia Corrections hosts job fair

    Georgia Corrections hosts job fair

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-11-01 15:48:57 GMT
    (Source: DOC)(Source: DOC)

    If you're looking for a job, you should know that the Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Albany Technical College on Tuesday, November 14.

    More >>

    If you're looking for a job, you should know that the Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Albany Technical College on Tuesday, November 14.

    More >>

  • Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

    Albany doctor recommends new shingles vaccine

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-11-01 11:40:13 GMT
    The shingles usually consists of a rash, according to Dr. Olarewaju. (Source: WALB)The shingles usually consists of a rash, according to Dr. Olarewaju. (Source: WALB)

    An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine Shingrix which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC. The CDC reported that one of three people in the U.S. will get shingles during his or her lifetime.

    More >>

    An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine Shingrix which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC. The CDC reported that one of three people in the U.S. will get shingles during his or her lifetime.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly