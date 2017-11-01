Coroner ID's man killed on bike on Dawson Road

Police, EMS, and Fire on the scene of fatal bike crash. (Source: WALB)

A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a car in Albany Tuesday. (Source: APD)

A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a car around 4:30 p.m., in the 1200 block of Dawson Road, in Albany Tuesday.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Wednesday that James Larman, 59, was the man who was struck.

Fowler said that Larman had been to the store, and was riding across the street toward his home on Baker Street, when for some reason he turned around to go back the other way, and was struck.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was driving east on Dawson Road when Larman pulled out in front of the car, from Lucile Street.

Traffic was rerouted for about an hour while officials cleared the scene.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!