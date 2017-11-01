Coroner ID's man killed on bike on Dawson Road

A recent college graduate, disqualified from running for a position on the Camilla city council in a residency ruling, appealed the decision in Georgia's highest court. That appeal has since been denied by the supreme court.More >>
If you're looking for a job, you should know that the Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Albany Technical College on Tuesday, November 14.More >>
An Albany doctor said she recommends the new shingles vaccine Shingrix which was recently approved by the FDA and the CDC. The CDC reported that one of three people in the U.S. will get shingles during his or her lifetime.More >>
After months of dealing with an inspector shortage, both the city and county said they're back to full staff thanks to the help of Charles Abbott Associates.More >>
On Tuesday night, a group of students put on a thrilling performance for trick or treaters.More >>
