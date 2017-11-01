Georgia Corrections hosts job fair

If you're looking for a job, you should know that the Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at Albany Technical College on Tuesday, November 14, from 9AM-2PM.

Albany Technical College is located at 1704 Slappey Blvd., Albany, Georgia 31701.

There will be onsite interviews, Physical Training, and Accuplacer testing.

The department said that eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.

If you want to attend, you should bring copies of the following items:

• Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site)

• Valid Driver’s License

• Birth Certificate

• Social Security Card

• HS Diploma/GED transcript

• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores

• If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile

Officials say that everyone should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.

For more, click HERE

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!